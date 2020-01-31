Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra

SE GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2013 Hyundai Elantra

SE GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,500KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4673817
  • Stock #: CBK2881
  • VIN: KMHDH6AEXDU001979
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

LOADED WITH FEATURES

Our Hyundai Elantra coupe has been through a presale inspection fresh oil service 2 new tires, new battery. Carfax reports no serious collisions. The Hyundai Elantra is what we'd affectionately call a late bloomer. Models produced during the 1990s were pretty terrible and not suited for much more than late-night-show joke fodder. But Hyundai has been continually making improvements over the years, highlighted by a dramatic redesign two years ago. As such, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra now stands as one of the best choices for a compact car, eclipsing even more well-known choices from Honda and Toyota.16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, a tilt-and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface. The move up to the SE brings a sunroof, 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob and aluminum pedals.Technology package that includes automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, a rearview camera and a premium sound system.1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 148 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional.safety features includes traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Dual Air Bags
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Remote Starter
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Folder Rear Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • tinted windows
Windows
  • Sunroof
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Dual Air Controls
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

