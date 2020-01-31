LOADED WITH FEATURES

Our Hyundai Elantra coupe has been through a presale inspection fresh oil service 2 new tires, new battery. Carfax reports no serious collisions. The Hyundai Elantra is what we'd affectionately call a late bloomer. Models produced during the 1990s were pretty terrible and not suited for much more than late-night-show joke fodder. But Hyundai has been continually making improvements over the years, highlighted by a dramatic redesign two years ago. As such, the 2013 Hyundai Elantra now stands as one of the best choices for a compact car, eclipsing even more well-known choices from Honda and Toyota.16-inch alloy wheels, foglights, heated mirrors, full power accessories, a tilt-and telescoping steering wheel, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, Bluetooth and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, satellite radio and a USB/iPod interface. The move up to the SE brings a sunroof, 17-inch wheels, a rear spoiler, a sport-tuned suspension, leather upholstery, leather-wrapped steering wheel/shift knob and aluminum pedals.Technology package that includes automatic headlights, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a navigation system, a rearview camera and a premium sound system.1.8-liter four-cylinder engine that develops 148 horsepower and 131 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission is optional.safety features includes traction and stability control, antilock disc brakes, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags.

Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.