Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Leather Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited Leather Sunroof

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8248848
  2. 8248848
  3. 8248848
  4. 8248848
  5. 8248848
  6. 8248848
  7. 8248848
  8. 8248848
  9. 8248848
  10. 8248848
  11. 8248848
  12. 8248848
  13. 8248848
  14. 8248848
  15. 8248848
  16. 8248848
  17. 8248848
  18. 8248848
  19. 8248848
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

125,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8248848
  • Stock #: P2242
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AC0DH590464

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SUNROOF



Our Hyundai Sonata has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing available on site. Guaranteed approval, Trades welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Despite the newer midsize sedan rivals that have hit the market, the 2013 Hyundai Sonata remains a top pick in a very competitive set. the 2013 Hyundai Sonata remains an excellent choice. With a long list of standard features -- some of which are options on other sedans -- the Sonata provides a lot of bang for the buck. With top safety scores it becomes clear why the Sonata is far from becoming yesterday's news. safety features on all 2013 Hyundai Sonatas include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. Also standard is BlueLink, Hyundai's emergency telematics system, which provides services such as remote access, emergency assistance, theft recovery and teen-driver-oriented geo-fencing. In government testing, the Sonata earned a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four out of five stars for total front-impact protection and five stars for total side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Hyundai Sonata earned a top rating of "Good" for frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength protection.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 215,300 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus TITA...
 120,700 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Cruze...
 105,000 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory