Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Tucson

98,600 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Tucson

2013 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Tucson

LIMITED LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 6710207
  2. 6710207
  3. 6710207
  4. 6710207
  5. 6710207
  6. 6710207
  7. 6710207
  8. 6710207
  9. 6710207
  10. 6710207
  11. 6710207
  12. 6710207
  13. 6710207
  14. 6710207
  15. 6710207
  16. 6710207
  17. 6710207
  18. 6710207
  19. 6710207
Contact Seller

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

98,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6710207
  • Stock #: PT2043
  • VIN: KM8JUCAC4DU675184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,600 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM LIMITED EDITION



Our Hyundai Tucson has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site guaranteed approval trades welcome. handsome design, an ample list of features, sporty handling and a low price. Over the past decade, Hyundai has forged a reputation for building solid cars stocked with a generous helping of standard features. More recent years have seen daring styling and a fun-to-drive demeanor added to the mix. Combine all of those qualities and you've got the 2013 Hyundai Tucson, a tempting choice for a small crossover SUV. Unlike most vehicles in this segment, the Tucson puts more emphasis on the "sport" part of the SUV acronym than it does the "utility." A sport-tuned suspension and relatively quick, well-weighted steering give the Tucson an entertaining personality when you're behind the wheel. The Tucson also looks pretty stylish, with flowing lines that recall the same themes found in the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata sedans.The Limited trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded suspension, roof rails, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, foglights, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats and Bluetooth phone connectivity, a front wiper de-icer, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustments, leather upholstery, a cargo cover and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An optional package available only on the Limited adds a panoramic sunroof, 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 176 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic Transmision. safety features on the 2013 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill holder and hill descent control.In government crash testing, the Tucson received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave this Hyundai its top rating of "Good" in the frontal offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Sunroof
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control
Rear Hatch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Toyota Highland...
 147,600 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 162,500 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 52,800 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory