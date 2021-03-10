+ taxes & licensing
Our Hyundai Tucson has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site guaranteed approval trades welcome. handsome design, an ample list of features, sporty handling and a low price. Over the past decade, Hyundai has forged a reputation for building solid cars stocked with a generous helping of standard features. More recent years have seen daring styling and a fun-to-drive demeanor added to the mix. Combine all of those qualities and you've got the 2013 Hyundai Tucson, a tempting choice for a small crossover SUV. Unlike most vehicles in this segment, the Tucson puts more emphasis on the "sport" part of the SUV acronym than it does the "utility." A sport-tuned suspension and relatively quick, well-weighted steering give the Tucson an entertaining personality when you're behind the wheel. The Tucson also looks pretty stylish, with flowing lines that recall the same themes found in the Hyundai Elantra and Sonata sedans.The Limited trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, an upgraded suspension, roof rails, heated side mirrors, automatic headlights, foglights, cruise control, a leather-wrapped tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, heated front seats and Bluetooth phone connectivity, a front wiper de-icer, keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power driver seat with lumbar adjustments, leather upholstery, a cargo cover and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. An optional package available only on the Limited adds a panoramic sunroof, 2.4-liter four-cylinder that makes 176 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. Paired to a six-speed automatic Transmision. safety features on the 2013 Hyundai Tucson include antilock disc brakes (with brake assist), stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags, side curtain airbags, hill holder and hill descent control.In government crash testing, the Tucson received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with four stars for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave this Hyundai its top rating of "Good" in the frontal offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
