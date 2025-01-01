Menu
Account
Sign In
Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

2013 Jeep Wrangler

260,085 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Watch This Vehicle
12844792

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara

Location

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
260,085KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG1DL641127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black/Dark Saddle Interior
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 260,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 541-833-2682 for fast answers at your fingertips!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Axle Ratio

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Convertible Hardtop
Targa Roof
Conventional Spare Tire
Commando
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO W/1-YEAR SUBSCRIPTION
ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL NOT DESIRED (STD)
3.6L V6 ENGINE -inc: variable valve timing (VVT) (STD)
P255/70R18 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
UCONNECT 430N -inc: AM/FM stereo w/CD/DVD/MP3 player 28GB hard drive 6.5" touch screen GPS navigation
5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start hill descent control
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: class II receiver hitch 4-pin trailer tow wiring
24G CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 5-speed auto trans
BODY-COLOUR FREEDOM TOP 3-PIECE HARDTOP -inc: rear window wiper/washer & defroster freedom panel storage bag
AIR CONDITIONING W/AUTOMATIC TEMP CONTROL -inc: air filtration
18" X 7.5" 7-SPOKE POLISHED ALUMINUM WHEELS
CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Uconnect hands-free communication w/voice command remote USB port vehicle info centre tire pressure monitoring display
BLACK/DARK SADDLE INTERIOR LEATHER TRIMMED SEATS -inc: heated front seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Used 2017 Porsche Macan AWD 4DR for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Porsche Macan AWD 4DR 97,843 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Compass LIMITED for sale in Regina, SK
2018 Jeep Compass LIMITED 73,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 260,085 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

Call Dealer

306-737-XXXX

(click to show)

306-737-4958

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2013 Jeep Wrangler