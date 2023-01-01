Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Jeep Wrangler

224,650 KM

Details Description Features

$19,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2013 Jeep Wrangler

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 3.6 ltr engine soft top manual shift

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Jeep Wrangler

Sport 3.6 ltr engine soft top manual shift

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 9977183
  2. 9977183
  3. 9977183
  4. 9977183
  5. 9977183
  6. 9977183
  7. 9977183
  8. 9977183
  9. 9977183
  10. 9977183
  11. 9977183
  12. 9977183
  13. 9977183
Contact Seller

$19,998

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
224,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9977183
  • Stock #: C3105
  • VIN: 1C4AJWAG4DL695135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 224,650 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW BRAKES FRESH TUNE UP NEW SPARK PLUGS



Our Jeep Wrangler has been through a presale inspection fresh oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing available on site, Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Though more civilized than ever, the 2013 Jeep Wrangler remains a no-nonsense American icon. Its quirky character and unique off-road abilities continue to appeal. Jeep Wrangler proves you don't have to follow trends to achieve sales success. Today's SUV class is populated by car-based, city-friendly crossovers, but back when the segment first launched, those first models were rough-and-tumble rock climbers ready for anything. The Wrangler remains a rare holdout that still ascribes to this original formula, and its uniquely rugged personality has won it a consistent and fiercely loyal following. The Wrangler is a purpose-built machine that exudes a certain stark charm. Its off-road skills are second to none; the Wrangler is a veritable mountain goat, ready to tackle whatever mountain or ravine you throw its way. Removing the doors and roof brings you closer to the elements, and though the ride is rough, this Jeep can be an entertaining companion around town. With its upright stance and angular silhouette, the Wrangler oozes boxy machismo in a sea of curvy crossovers. Wrangler comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel drive is also standard and includes high- and low-range transfer case gears, A six-speed manual transmission with hill-start assist is standard. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, and hill start assist. front and rear tow hooks, foglamps, a removable soft top, crank windows, manual locks and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, CD player and steering wheel controls.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

4x4

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Ford Edge LIMIT...
 130,600 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Focus SE W...
 131,203 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler S...
 224,650 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory