2013 Jeep Wrangler
Sport 3.6 ltr engine soft top manual shift
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 224,650 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW BRAKES FRESH TUNE UP NEW SPARK PLUGS
Our Jeep Wrangler has been through a presale inspection fresh oil service, Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing available on site, Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. Though more civilized than ever, the 2013 Jeep Wrangler remains a no-nonsense American icon. Its quirky character and unique off-road abilities continue to appeal. Jeep Wrangler proves you don't have to follow trends to achieve sales success. Today's SUV class is populated by car-based, city-friendly crossovers, but back when the segment first launched, those first models were rough-and-tumble rock climbers ready for anything. The Wrangler remains a rare holdout that still ascribes to this original formula, and its uniquely rugged personality has won it a consistent and fiercely loyal following. The Wrangler is a purpose-built machine that exudes a certain stark charm. Its off-road skills are second to none; the Wrangler is a veritable mountain goat, ready to tackle whatever mountain or ravine you throw its way. Removing the doors and roof brings you closer to the elements, and though the ride is rough, this Jeep can be an entertaining companion around town. With its upright stance and angular silhouette, the Wrangler oozes boxy machismo in a sea of curvy crossovers. Wrangler comes standard with a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Four-wheel drive is also standard and includes high- and low-range transfer case gears, A six-speed manual transmission with hill-start assist is standard. antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, and hill start assist. front and rear tow hooks, foglamps, a removable soft top, crank windows, manual locks and mirrors, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver seat and a six-speaker sound system with an auxiliary audio jack, CD player and steering wheel controls.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
