2013 Kia Forte

103,650 KM

$9,989

+ tax & licensing
$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 Kia Forte

2013 Kia Forte

Koup 2.4L SX Luxury LEATHER SUNROOF

2013 Kia Forte

Koup 2.4L SX Luxury LEATHER SUNROOF

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$9,989

+ taxes & licensing

103,650KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6879480
  Stock #: CBK2978
  VIN: KNAFW6A30D5660825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sport Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 103,650 KM

Vehicle Description

LUXURY KOUP



Our Kia Forte Koup has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions, Financing Available on site Guaranteed approval, Trades Welcome, aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2013 Kia Forte has a lot to offer in terms of value and style.Compact cars have gone from ho-hum to holy cow in a remarkably short time. When the Kia Forte was introduced, we were impressed by its sharp styling, quality cabin, agreeable driving dynamics and generous features list. the SX trim delivers handling on par with anything in the class. The Forte SX adds a more powerful engine, 17-inch alloy wheels, a sport-tuned suspension, automatic headlights, foglights, LED running lights, steering wheel paddle shifters for the automatic transmission, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and metal-finish interior trim pieces. The Koup SX gets gloss black exterior trim pieces. The Leather package adds to the SX leather upholstery, heated front seats and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.The SX gets a 2.4-liter four-cylinder good for 173 hp and 168 lb-ft of torque. In SULEV form the engine is rated at 165 hp and 161 lb-ft. Every 2013 Kia Forte comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.In government crash testing, the Forte sedan and hatchback received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, frontal protection and side protection. The coupe has not been rated. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Forte sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side and roof strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Sunroof
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

