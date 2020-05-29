Menu
2013 Kia Sorento

2013 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

2013 Kia Sorento

LX AWD

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

  • 123,316KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5047818
  • Stock #: 20178B
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA21DG351555
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

This Kia Sorento LX is a vehicle with a smooth, refined character. The 4-cylinder is economical, achieving EPA ratings of up to 21 mpg city, 27 mpg highway. Standing up to tough weather conditions, Kia's all-wheel-drive system is able to send 50 percent of power to the rear wheels when needed and comes with a locking center differential that can help provide better traction. The standard equipment included on all Sorento models includes a trip computer, power windows, locks and mirrors, air conditioning, a Bluetooth hands-free calling interface and a sound system that includes an MP3-compatible CD player, USB interface, auxiliary inputs and Sirius satellite radio. Base models are equipped with a 6-speed manual transmission, while the LX model steps up to a 6-speed automatic in addition to body-color heated mirrors with integrated turn signals for a more upscale appearance. Automatic one-touch up/down windows and a rear center armrest are also included. Some of the safety features included are vehicle anti-theft, child safety locks, locking pickup truck tailgate, and power door locks. Make the Kia Sorento LX AWD yours today. Call on of our product specialists or come in to your capital dealer and drive away in style! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

