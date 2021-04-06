Menu
2013 Lexus RX 350

203,685 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-694-1355

Location

Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-694-1355

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6832475
  • Stock #: 67921
  • VIN: 2T2BK1BA6DC206851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 67921
  • Mileage 203,685 KM

Vehicle Description

Buying a new or pre-loved vehicle should be an exciting experience for everyone involved. At Taylor Audi, we have assembled a team of Regina's best and brightest in the industry who are here to help you find the perfect vehicle to suit your needs. WE DO NOT WANT TO SELL YOU A CAR! We want to sell you, your friends, and your family every car that they will ever own. People who receive great service are sure to spread the word, and we are banking on it! Call, text, email, or stop by today to see what we are talking about! We also serve the best coffee in Regina, so come on in for a visit!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

