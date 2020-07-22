2013 Lincoln MKZ

+ taxes & licensing
Looking for something that catches the eye? Check out this BLACK MKZ with a Gas V6 3.7L/227 engine. MKZ's styling manages to stand out in a crowd, with the kind of contemporary good looks that should please an owner's eye every day. Its equipped with a ton of neat features like leather heated front seats, moonroof and a heated steering wheel with mounted audio controls. Come down today for a test drive or contact our sales team for more information! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-546-6054 for fast answers at your fingertips!
