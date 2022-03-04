$15,998+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda CX-9
GS NEW TIMING CHAIN & GEARS
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
$15,998
- Listing ID: 8621753
- Stock #: CRAW3047
- VIN: JM3TB3CA6D0406102
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,600 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW TIMING CHAIN AND GEARS
Our Mazda CX-9 has been through a presale inspection new timing chain and gears fresh full synthetic oil service 7 Passenger. Ready for you summer family vacation. Carfax Reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome Aftermarket Warranties to fit every need and budget. For 2013, the Mazda CX-9 receives a styling update on the outside. Inside, there's a new display screen and some new electronic features. Easily fulfilling typical family needs, the 2013 Mazda CX-9 also benefits from a healthy dose of driving excitement. We expect a lot from large SUVs nowadays. Besides the obligatory amount of passenger and cargo space, we also have become accustomed to a decent amount of luxury and features aplenty. What we don't expect from these behemoths is decent cornering prowess, but that's exactly what you'll get with the 2013 Mazda CX-9. Despite everything that physics tells us, the big CX-9 can indeed be enjoyable to drive around corners. Even better, the Mazda largely accomplishes this task without sacrificing ride quality. Of course, schlepping the kids to soccer practice and daily commuting are more typical tasks for a large crossover, and here the CX-9 still excels, with a spacious, adult-sized third row of seats and sharp new styling. powered by a 3.7-liter V6 that produces 273 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic with manual shift control and all-wheel drive. Properly equipped, the CX-9 can tow up to 3,500 pounds. antilock disc brakes, stability control with a rollover sensor, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active head restraints. Our CX-9 further benefits from a rearview camera. 18-inch alloy wheels, a roof spoiler, cruise control, full power accessories, a trip computer, three-zone automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery, a 5.8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, Pandora radio capability and USB/auxiliary inputs. Packaged as an option are heated mirrors, heated front seats and an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
