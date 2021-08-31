+ taxes & licensing
Our Nissan Juke has been through a presale inspection, Fresh full synthetic oil service, New Tires all around. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site , Guaranteed Approval, Trades Welcome Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. the 2013 Nissan Juke practically screams "Hey, look at me!" Whether that's a good thing is a matter of personal opinion. That said, there's no denying the fact that this small crossover stands out in a sea of competitors. There also little argument over the Juke's performance credentials. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces brisk acceleration, while the precise steering and sport-tuned suspension deliver better handling than you might expect of a vehicle of this type. Fuel economy is even decent, at least when driven conservatively. air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, keyless entry, full power accessories, cruise control, a tilt-only steering wheel, a trip computer, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio input jack. SV adds a sunroof, rear privacy glass, keyless entry/ignition, automatic climate control, upgraded upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, (I-Con) system that allows you to select Normal, Sport and Eco (Economy) settings for throttle, steering and transmission (with the CVT) response. SL comes standard with all of the above plus automatic headlights, foglights, Alloy wheels. turbocharged 1.6-liter inline-4 engine that sends 188 horsepower.The 2013 Nissan Juke comes with a long list of standard safety features including antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash tests, the Juke received four out of five stars for overall crash protection, with three stars for frontal-impact protection (four stars driver, three stars front passenger) and five stars for side-impact protection. In testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Juke scored a "Good" rating -- the highest possible -- in frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
