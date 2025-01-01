Menu
Account
Sign In
2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWDOdometer:154,081km <br/> Price: $11,995+taxes <br/> <br/> <br/> WOW Factors:- <br/> -Certified and mechanical inspection <br/> -Dealer Serviced <br/> <br/> <br/> Highlight Features:- <br/> -All-Wheel Drive <br/> -Alloy Wheels <br/> -Power Seats <br/> -Bluetooth Connectivity <br/> -Backup-Camera <br/> -Heated Seats <br/> -Tow Hitch <br/> -Sport mode <br/> -AWD Lock <br/> -Cruise Control and much more. <br/> <br/> <br/> Welcome to WOW CARS Family! <br/> We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe. <br/> Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118. <br/>

2013 Nissan Rogue

154,081 KM

Details Description

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12702678

2013 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

  1. 12702678
  2. 12702678
  3. 12702678
  4. 12702678
  5. 12702678
  6. 12702678
  7. 12702678
  8. 12702678
  9. 12702678
  10. 12702678
  11. 12702678
  12. 12702678
  13. 12702678
  14. 12702678
  15. 12702678
  16. 12702678
  17. 12702678
  18. 12702678
  19. 12702678
  20. 12702678
  21. 12702678
  22. 12702678
Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,081KM
VIN JN8AS5MVXDW126309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 154,081 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWDOdometer:154,081km
Price: $11,995+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced


Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Tow Hitch
-Sport mode
-AWD Lock
-Cruise Control and much more.


Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wow Cars

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWD for sale in Regina, SK
2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 154,081 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT for sale in Regina, SK
2015 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT 223,661 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Envision Preferred for sale in Regina, SK
2017 Buick Envision Preferred 92,681 KM $23,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Wow Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

Call Dealer

639-590-XXXX

(click to show)

639-590-7118

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Nissan Rogue