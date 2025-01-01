$11,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
2013 Nissan Rogue
SV AWD
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
154,081KM
VIN JN8AS5MVXDW126309
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 154,081 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWDOdometer:154,081km
Price: $11,995+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Tow Hitch
-Sport mode
-AWD Lock
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Price: $11,995+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-Dealer Serviced
Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Power Seats
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Backup-Camera
-Heated Seats
-Tow Hitch
-Sport mode
-AWD Lock
-Cruise Control and much more.
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Wow Cars
2013 Nissan Rogue SV AWD 154,081 KM $11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT 223,661 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
2017 Buick Envision Preferred 92,681 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Wow Cars
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Call Dealer
639-590-XXXX(click to show)
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2013 Nissan Rogue