2013 Nissan Rogue AWD
Odometer: 165,456km
Price: $11,990+taxes

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Brand New Tires

Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Parking Sensors
-Sunroof
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Sport mode
-Power Locks/Power Windows
-Power Side Mirrors
-AWD Lock
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

2013 Nissan Rogue

165,456 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue

SE

12781028

2013 Nissan Rogue

SE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,456KM
VIN JN8AS5MV9DW130139

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour DARK PURPLE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 165,456 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Nissan Rogue AWDOdometer: 165,456km
Price: $11,990+taxes


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Brand New Tires


Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Parking Sensors
-Sunroof
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Sport mode
-Power Locks/Power Windows
-Power Side Mirrors
-AWD Lock
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2013 Nissan Rogue