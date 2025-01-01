$11,990+ taxes & licensing
2013 Nissan Rogue
SE
2013 Nissan Rogue
SE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
165,456KM
VIN JN8AS5MV9DW130139
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK PURPLE
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 165,456 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Nissan Rogue AWDOdometer: 165,456km
Price: $11,990+taxes
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-One Owner
-Brand New Tires
Highlight Features:-
-All-Wheel Drive
-Alloy Wheels
-Parking Sensors
-Sunroof
-Bluetooth Connectivity
-Sport mode
-Power Locks/Power Windows
-Power Side Mirrors
-AWD Lock
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, vans, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8118.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
Wow Cars
639-590-7118
2013 Nissan Rogue