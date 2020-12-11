2013 Nissan Rogue

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Mirror(s) Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Powertrain All Wheel Drive Exterior Rear Spoiler Tire Pressure Monitor Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Back-Up Camera Conventional Spare Tire

