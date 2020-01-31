Menu
2013 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X Low Kilometers!!

2013 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X Low Kilometers!!

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$30,588

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,700KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4656189
  • Stock #: 2030531
  • VIN: 1N6AA0EC6DN309952
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

You have to see this truck to appreciate it! Well maintained and loaded up with tons of options. Super rugged good looks, and backed by our industry leading 90 day or 9,000 kilometer warranty. On the spot financing OAC. You will definitely be the envy of friends and family! Put your self in the drivers seat today!

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

