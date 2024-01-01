$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 191,599 KM
Vehicle Description
1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Ward's 10 Best Engines. Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT 8.4A, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *PROTECTION GROUP, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, LUXURY GROUP, COMFORT GROUP, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.* This Ram 1500 is a Superstar! *Ward's 10 Best Engines, NACTOY 2013 North American Truck of the Year.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youve been searching for a rugged full-size truck that packs the latest in in-vehicle entertainment along with best-in-class fuel economy, the 2013 Ram 1500 should be at the top of your list.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
