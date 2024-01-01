Menu
1500 (5.7L) Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Wards 10 Best Engines. Delivers 21 Highway MPG and 15 City MPG! This Ram 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT 8.4A, TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *PROTECTION GROUP, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, P275/60R20 ALL-SEASON BSW TIRES, LUXURY GROUP, COMFORT GROUP, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC, BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION.* This Ram 1500 is a Superstar! *Wards 10 Best Engines, NACTOY 2013 North American Truck of the Year.* The Experts Verdict...*As reported by KBB.com: If youve been searching for a rugged full-size truck that packs the latest in in-vehicle entertainment along with best-in-class fuel economy, the 2013 Ram 1500 should be at the top of your list.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!

2013 RAM 1500

191,599 KM

191,599KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 191,599 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Class IV Receiver Hitch
TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

3.92 Axle Ratio
P275/60R20 all-season BSW tires
Conventional Spare Tire
8-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: active grille shutters
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
BRIGHT SILVER METALLIC
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: front tow hooks front suspension skid plate transfer case skid plate
32-gallon fuel tank
COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel
Requires Subscription
20" x 8" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen navigation ready rearview mirror w/microphone Uconnect Access advantage (subscription required) integrated voice command w/Bluetooth media hub w/SD/USB & aux input jack electroluminescent instr...
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/turn signals & courtesy lamps ash tray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone illuminated visor vanity mir...
5.7L V8 HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT VVT ENGINE -inc: electronically controlled throttle HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler
BLACK/DIESEL GRAY INTERIOR PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat w/pwr lumbar floor-mounted auto shift lever full length center console ash tray lamp 115V aux pwr outlet remote USB charging port urethane shift knob 60/40 spli...

