Check out this vehicles pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Wards 10 Best Engines. This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT 8.4A, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *25T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, MONOTONE PAINT, MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN, LUXURY GROUP, LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES, COPPERHEAD PEARL, COMFORT GROUP, CANYON BROWN/LIGHT FROST BEIGE INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT, BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS.* The Votes are Counted *Wards 10 Best Engines, NACTOY 2013 North American Truck of the Year.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youve been searching for a rugged full-size truck that packs the latest in in-vehicle entertainment along with best-in-class fuel economy, the 2013 Ram 1500 should be at the top of your list.

2013 RAM 1500

222,803 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

2013 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
222,803KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copperhead Pearl
  • Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 222,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
3.92 Rear Axle Ratio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear On/Off Road
Tires - Front On/Off Road
Monotone Paint

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/display
REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP -inc: remote start system security alarm system
17" X 7" ALUMINUM WHEELS (STD)
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION -inc: tip start
5.7L HEMI MULTI-DISPLACEMENT V8 ENGINE -inc: 3.55 rear axle ratio electronic throttle control HD engine cooler HD transmission cooler
BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: courtesy lamps turn signals
COMFORT GROUP -inc: heated front seats heated steering wheel
Requires Subscription
COPPERHEAD PEARL
LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES (STD)
MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN -inc: monotone paint body-colour fender flares bright front/rear bumpers
LUXURY GROUP -inc: pwr folding heated auto-dimming exterior mirrors w/courtesy lamps & integrated turn signals ashtray lamp glove box lamp underhood lamp rear dome lamp w/on/off switch auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone sun visors w/illum...
25T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 5.7L V8 engine 6-speed auto trans 121-litre fuel tank 3.92 rear axle ratio accent fender flares anti-spin differential rear axle body-colour grille class IV receiver hitch fog lamps ...
UCONNECT 8.4A -inc: AM/FM stereo 8.4" touch screen Uconnect voice command w/Bluetooth 7" TFT instrument cluster
CANYON BROWN/LIGHT FROST BEIGE INTERIOR CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT -inc: 10-way pwr driver seat pwr lumbar centre seat storage cushion 60/40 split-fold rear bench seat fold-flat load floor storage 115V aux pwr outlet

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

306-737-XXXX

306-737-4958

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

2013 RAM 1500