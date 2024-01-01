$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500
OUTDOORSMAN
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Copperhead Pearl
- Interior Colour Canyon Brown/Light Frost Beige Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 222,803 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!Ward's 10 Best Engines. This Ram 1500 boasts a Gas V8 5.7L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission. UCONNECT 8.4A, SPRAY IN BEDLINER, REMOTE START & SECURITY GROUP.* This Ram 1500 Features the Following Options *25T OUTDOORSMAN CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG , PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, MONOTONE PAINT, MONOTONE OUTDOORSMAN, LUXURY GROUP, LT265/70R17 ON/OFF ROAD OWL TIRES, COPPERHEAD PEARL, COMFORT GROUP, CANYON BROWN/LIGHT FROST BEIGE INTERIOR, CLOTH 40/20/40 PREMIUM BENCH SEAT, BLACK PWR HEATED TRAILER TOW MIRRORS.* The Votes are Counted *Ward's 10 Best Engines, NACTOY 2013 North American Truck of the Year.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youve been searching for a rugged full-size truck that packs the latest in in-vehicle entertainment along with best-in-class fuel economy, the 2013 Ram 1500 should be at the top of your list.* Stop By Today *Treat yourself- stop by Crestview Chrysler (Capital) located at 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
