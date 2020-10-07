Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

219,298 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn **New Arrival**

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

Laramie Longhorn **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

Contact Seller

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

219,298KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6116289
  • Stock #: 90157C

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 90157C
  • Mileage 219,298 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Sliding Rear Window
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Ford Regina

2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 66,043 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi Outl...
 29,062 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic
2020 Mitsubishi RVR ...
 40,774 KM
$25,715 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Capital Ford Regina

Primary

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

Call Dealer

306-526-XXXX

(click to show)

306-526-6421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory