+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
LOW KM 4x4 ACCIDENT FREE
Our 2013 Ram 1500 has been through a presale inspection , recent brake replacement at Dodge Dealer. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome. With a winning combination of strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin, the 2013 Ram 1500 is our top pick in the full-size pickup truck segment. You might not have noticed that the 2013 Ram has just undergone a rather mild face-lift. It would take a sharp eye to notice the larger grille, restyled headlights and LED turn signals/taillights. But before you dismiss this cosmetic makeover, you should know that the 2013 Ram 1500 boasts a number of substantial improvements under the skin that round out the résumé of this already well-regarded truck. Ram 1500's frame has been redesigned. It's both stronger and lighter. air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a folding rear bench seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, power windows and a six-speaker sound system with auxiliary/iPod/USB inputs. Power and Remote Entry Group that adds keyless entry and power locks, mirrors and windows. The ST Popular Equipment Group provides keyless entry, cloth upholstery, carpeting and satellite radio. 4.7-liter V8 is standard on the Tradesman and puts out 310 hp and 330 lb-ft. Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. trailer brake control . Upgraded 20" alloy wheels.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9