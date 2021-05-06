Menu
2013 RAM 1500

138,700 KM

Details Description Features

$18,998

+ tax & licensing
$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST LOW KM 4X4

2013 RAM 1500

ST LOW KM 4X4

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$18,998

+ taxes & licensing

138,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 7065169
  Stock #: CBK2986
  VIN: 1C6RR7FP9DS501965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,700 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KM 4x4 ACCIDENT FREE



Our 2013 Ram 1500 has been through a presale inspection , recent brake replacement at Dodge Dealer. Fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports accident free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome. With a winning combination of strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin, the 2013 Ram 1500 is our top pick in the full-size pickup truck segment. You might not have noticed that the 2013 Ram has just undergone a rather mild face-lift. It would take a sharp eye to notice the larger grille, restyled headlights and LED turn signals/taillights. But before you dismiss this cosmetic makeover, you should know that the 2013 Ram 1500 boasts a number of substantial improvements under the skin that round out the résumé of this already well-regarded truck. Ram 1500's frame has been redesigned. It's both stronger and lighter. air-conditioning, a 40/20/40-split front bench seat, a folding rear bench seat, a tilt-only steering wheel, cruise control, power windows and a six-speaker sound system with auxiliary/iPod/USB inputs. Power and Remote Entry Group that adds keyless entry and power locks, mirrors and windows. The ST Popular Equipment Group provides keyless entry, cloth upholstery, carpeting and satellite radio. 4.7-liter V8 is standard on the Tradesman and puts out 310 hp and 330 lb-ft. Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. trailer brake control . Upgraded 20" alloy wheels.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
8 speed automatic

