Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 RAM 1500

138,800 KM

Details Description Features

$19,989

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

ST EXCELLENT VALUE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 RAM 1500

ST EXCELLENT VALUE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 8732516
  2. 8732516
  3. 8732516
  4. 8732516
  5. 8732516
  6. 8732516
  7. 8732516
  8. 8732516
  9. 8732516
  10. 8732516
  11. 8732516
  12. 8732516
  13. 8732516
  14. 8732516
  15. 8732516
  16. 8732516
  17. 8732516
Contact Seller

$19,989

+ taxes & licensing

138,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8732516
  • Stock #: C3053
  • VIN: 1C6RR7KP0DS502363

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,800 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS



Our Ram 1500 Has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. With a winning combination of strong powertrain, a smooth ride and a well-trimmed cabin, the 2013 Ram 1500 is our top pick in the full-size pickup truck segment. Standard safety equipment on the 2013 Ram 1500 includes four-wheel antilock disc brakes, stability control, hill-start assist, trailer-sway control, front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Power and Remote Entry Group that adds keyless entry and power locks, mirrors and windows. The ST Popular Equipment Group provides keyless entry, cloth upholstery, carpeting.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Power Steering
Block Heater
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Split Folder Rear Seats
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2013 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 151,000 KM
$19,989 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot Tou...
 192,000 KM
$29,989 + tax & lic
2007 Chrysler Sebrin...
 203,856 KM
$7,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory