2013 RAM 1500

$19,989 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8732516

8732516 Stock #: C3053

C3053 VIN: 1C6RR7KP0DS502363

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 138,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Convenience Remote Starter Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.