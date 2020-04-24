2013 Subaru WRX

- Safety
-
- Brake Assist
- Child safety rear door locks
- Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
- Side-impact door beams
- Front/rear side curtain airbags
- Front & rear crumple zones
- Exterior
-
- tinted windows
- Front fog lights
- Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets
- Powertrain
-
- Trim
-
- Convenience
-
- Carpeted floor mats
- Rear window defogger w/timer
- Comfort
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Security
-
- Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
- Power Options
-
- Pwr windows -inc: drive window auto up/down
- Additional Features
-
- Stainless steel exhaust tips
- Direct ignition system
- Collapsible steering column
- trunk light
- SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription
- Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
- Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
- Illuminated ignition key ring
- Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
- seatback storage pockets
- Wiper De-icer
- Engine speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
- Intercooler
- Front armrest
- Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade
- Lockable & illuminated glove box
- Leather-wrapped gear selector
- Collapsible brake pedal
- Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints
- Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
- Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
- Front/rear door integrated bottle holders
- Underbody rear aerodynamic diffuser
- Black stainless steel mesh grille w/(6) star cluster
- Rear folding centre armrest
- Aluminum sport pedals
- Storage compartments in doors
- Sport-type bumper w/side cooling ducts
- Wide front fenders w/cooling vents
- 4-level heated front seats
- P245/40WR18 Dunlop SP600 summer performance tires
- Compact T135/70D17 spare tire
- Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors -inc: integrated LED turn signals
- Aerodynamic side ground effects
- Dual front visors w/mirrors
- High profile rear spoiler
- Chrome lower door window moulding
- Outboard seating assist grips
- Dark titanium accent/trim finish
- Sub-floor storage compartment
- Brushed aluminum STI door sills
- Impact-absorbing drivers footrest
- 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: g-load sensor
- Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay
- 3-point rear seat belts -inc: ALR, integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
- Automatic climate control -inc: air conditioning, filtration system
- Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut hood supports, functional hood scoop
- Iridium spark plugs
- Electronic throttle control (ETC)
- Hill holder system
- 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve high-pressure turbocharged horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system, Subaru intelligent drive engine management system
- 4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front MacPherson inverted KYB strut w/front forged aluminum lower arm, rear double wishbone, front & rear stabilizer bars
- 6-speed close ratio manual transmission
- High performance quad tip exhaust
- High performance STI sport-tuned suspension
- Pwr front/rear ventilated Brembo high-performance disc brakes -inc: front four-piston calipers, rear dual-piston calipers, STI branding
- Solid rubber engine mounts
- 3-point front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners & load limiters
- Auto-off xenon HID headlights w/manual levelling -inc: contoured multi-reflector high beams, projector low beams
- Instrument panel -inc: electroluminescent sport design gauges w/metal trim, adjustable dash illumination, full needle sweep on startup, speedometer, 8000 rpm centre mounted tachometer w/warning alarm, duel trip odometer, fuel gauge, fuel door indicator...
- 18" x 8.5" 14-spoke high-lustre finish cast aluminum alloy wheels -inc: STI centre caps
