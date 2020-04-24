2013 Subaru WRX

Safety Brake Assist

Child safety rear door locks

Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags

Side-impact door beams

Front/rear side curtain airbags

Front & rear crumple zones Exterior tinted windows

Front fog lights

Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-colour door handles Convenience Carpeted floor mats

Rear window defogger w/timer Comfort Rear seat HVAC ducts Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted antenna Security Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer Power Options Pwr windows -inc: drive window auto up/down

Additional Features Stainless steel exhaust tips

Direct ignition system

Collapsible steering column

trunk light

SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription

Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)

Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers

Illuminated ignition key ring

Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction

seatback storage pockets

Wiper De-icer

Engine speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering

Intercooler

Front armrest

Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade

Lockable & illuminated glove box

Leather-wrapped gear selector

Collapsible brake pedal

Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints

Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors

Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)

Front/rear door integrated bottle holders

Underbody rear aerodynamic diffuser

Black stainless steel mesh grille w/(6) star cluster

Rear folding centre armrest

Aluminum sport pedals

Storage compartments in doors

Sport-type bumper w/side cooling ducts

Wide front fenders w/cooling vents

4-level heated front seats

P245/40WR18 Dunlop SP600 summer performance tires

Compact T135/70D17 spare tire

Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors -inc: integrated LED turn signals

Aerodynamic side ground effects

Dual front visors w/mirrors

High profile rear spoiler

Chrome lower door window moulding

Outboard seating assist grips

Dark titanium accent/trim finish

Sub-floor storage compartment

Brushed aluminum STI door sills

Impact-absorbing drivers footrest

4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: g-load sensor

Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay

3-point rear seat belts -inc: ALR, integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors

Automatic climate control -inc: air conditioning, filtration system

Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut hood supports, functional hood scoop

Iridium spark plugs

Electronic throttle control (ETC)

Hill holder system

2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve high-pressure turbocharged horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system, Subaru intelligent drive engine management system

4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front MacPherson inverted KYB strut w/front forged aluminum lower arm, rear double wishbone, front & rear stabilizer bars

6-speed close ratio manual transmission

High performance quad tip exhaust

High performance STI sport-tuned suspension

Pwr front/rear ventilated Brembo high-performance disc brakes -inc: front four-piston calipers, rear dual-piston calipers, STI branding

Solid rubber engine mounts

3-point front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners & load limiters

Auto-off xenon HID headlights w/manual levelling -inc: contoured multi-reflector high beams, projector low beams

Instrument panel -inc: electroluminescent sport design gauges w/metal trim, adjustable dash illumination, full needle sweep on startup, speedometer, 8000 rpm centre mounted tachometer w/warning alarm, duel trip odometer, fuel gauge, fuel door indicator...

18" x 8.5" 14-spoke high-lustre finish cast aluminum alloy wheels -inc: STI centre caps

