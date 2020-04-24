Menu
2013 Subaru WRX

STI w/Tech Pkg

2013 Subaru WRX

STI w/Tech Pkg

Location

Midtown Auto Sales

1020 8th Ave, Regina, SK S4R 1C9

306-347-2277

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 125,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4933950
  • VIN: JF1GV8J62DL004367
Exterior Colour
Plasma Blue Pearl (Blue)
Interior Colour
Black (50)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder

2013 Subaru WRX STI w/Tech Pkg

Safety
  • Brake Assist
  • Child safety rear door locks
  • Driver & front passenger side-impact airbags
  • Side-impact door beams
  • Front/rear side curtain airbags
  • Front & rear crumple zones
Exterior
  • tinted windows
  • Front fog lights
  • Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Trim
  • Body-colour door handles
Convenience
  • Carpeted floor mats
  • Rear window defogger w/timer
Comfort
  • Rear seat HVAC ducts
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Roof mounted antenna
Security
  • Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
Power Options
  • Pwr windows -inc: drive window auto up/down
Additional Features
  • Stainless steel exhaust tips
  • Direct ignition system
  • Collapsible steering column
  • trunk light
  • SIRIUS satellite radio w/(3) month trial subscription
  • Electronic brake-force distribution (EBD)
  • Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/washers
  • Illuminated ignition key ring
  • Ring-shaped reinforcement frame construction
  • seatback storage pockets
  • Wiper De-icer
  • Engine speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
  • Intercooler
  • Front armrest
  • Pwr tilt/sliding sunroof w/sunshade
  • Lockable & illuminated glove box
  • Leather-wrapped gear selector
  • Collapsible brake pedal
  • Flat-folding 60/40-split rear seat w/height-adjustable rear head restraints
  • Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
  • Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
  • Front/rear door integrated bottle holders
  • Underbody rear aerodynamic diffuser
  • Black stainless steel mesh grille w/(6) star cluster
  • Rear folding centre armrest
  • Aluminum sport pedals
  • Storage compartments in doors
  • Sport-type bumper w/side cooling ducts
  • Wide front fenders w/cooling vents
  • 4-level heated front seats
  • P245/40WR18 Dunlop SP600 summer performance tires
  • Compact T135/70D17 spare tire
  • Body-colour heated foldable pwr mirrors -inc: integrated LED turn signals
  • Aerodynamic side ground effects
  • Dual front visors w/mirrors
  • High profile rear spoiler
  • Chrome lower door window moulding
  • Outboard seating assist grips
  • Dark titanium accent/trim finish
  • Sub-floor storage compartment
  • Brushed aluminum STI door sills
  • Impact-absorbing drivers footrest
  • 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: g-load sensor
  • Lights -inc: map spotlights, dome light w/off delay
  • 3-point rear seat belts -inc: ALR, integrated outboard shoulder belt anchors
  • Automatic climate control -inc: air conditioning, filtration system
  • Dual-sided galvanized steel hood w/gas strut hood supports, functional hood scoop
  • Iridium spark plugs
  • Electronic throttle control (ETC)
  • Hill holder system
  • 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve high-pressure turbocharged horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine -inc: dual active valve control system, Subaru intelligent drive engine management system
  • 4-wheel independent suspension -inc: front MacPherson inverted KYB strut w/front forged aluminum lower arm, rear double wishbone, front & rear stabilizer bars
  • 6-speed close ratio manual transmission
  • High performance quad tip exhaust
  • High performance STI sport-tuned suspension
  • Pwr front/rear ventilated Brembo high-performance disc brakes -inc: front four-piston calipers, rear dual-piston calipers, STI branding
  • Solid rubber engine mounts
  • 3-point front seat belts -inc: height-adjustable shoulder belt anchors, pretensioners & load limiters
  • Auto-off xenon HID headlights w/manual levelling -inc: contoured multi-reflector high beams, projector low beams
  • Instrument panel -inc: electroluminescent sport design gauges w/metal trim, adjustable dash illumination, full needle sweep on startup, speedometer, 8000 rpm centre mounted tachometer w/warning alarm, duel trip odometer, fuel gauge, fuel door indicator...
  • 18" x 8.5" 14-spoke high-lustre finish cast aluminum alloy wheels -inc: STI centre caps

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

