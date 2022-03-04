Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

95,671 KM

Details Features

$22,900

+ tax & licensing
$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

2013 Toyota Venza

2013 Toyota Venza

V6

2013 Toyota Venza

V6

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$22,900

+ taxes & licensing

95,671KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8630330
  • Stock #: F1724911
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB4DU076793

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 95,671 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

