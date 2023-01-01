Menu
2013 Toyota Venza

60,123 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Lexus

306-569-8777

V6

V6

Location

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

306-569-8777

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

60,123KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559846
  • Stock #: 2270771
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB4DU088183

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 60,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

More inventory From Taylor Lexus

2020 Lexus RX 350
52,588 KM
$56,900 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE
 51,597 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Tacoma S...
 115,896 KM
$37,901 + tax & lic

Taylor Lexus

Taylor Lexus

655 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 1X5

