2014 Audi Q5

109,420 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Audi Q5

2014 Audi Q5

2.0 Progressiv LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2014 Audi Q5

2.0 Progressiv LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

109,420KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 5478282
  Stock #: P1896
  VIN: WA1LFCFP2EA119956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1896
  • Mileage 109,420 KM

Vehicle Description

SALE PRICED



Our Audi Q5 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service new tires all around. Saskatchewan vehicle. Financing Available on site. Trades welcome, aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. With its exciting performance, high fuel economy and welcoming cabin, the 2014 Audi Q5 is a star among compact luxury crossover SUVs.Audi argues that the Q5 has the interior of a luxury car, the handling of a sport sedan and the ground clearance of a crossover SUV. we'd largely have to agree here, as the 2014 Audi Q5 is one of our favorites in the compact luxury crossover SUV class.the 2014 Audi Q5 has a lot going for it. Performance and practicality, two traits that are typically opposing forces when you're talking about an SUV, are both here in ample supply. Along with its snappy acceleration and buttoned-down handling, the sensibly sized Q5 offers plenty of passenger room within its well-trimmed cabin. Cargo capacity isn't as generous as some rivals, but it's still about quadruple what you'd get in a midsize sedan's trunk. All things considered, it's easy to see why the Q5 is a top pick for active single people and small families alike. 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, roof rails, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB input, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio.To all that, you can add the 2.0T Premium Plus package, which includes xenon headlights, LED running lights, a panoramic sunroof, a power liftgate, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, heated front seats and an auto-dimming interior mirror.safety equipment for the 2014 Audi Q5 includes stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash tests the Q5 received four (out of five) stars overall, with four stars for frontal and five stars for side crash categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Q5 was awarded the highest rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Sunroof
SECURITY ALARM
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Hill Ascent Control
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

