ONE OWNER ACCIDENT FREE
Our Audi Q5 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan vehicle, Accident Free. Financing Available on site trades welcome aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. With its exciting performance, high fuel economy and welcoming cabin, the 2014 Audi Q5 is a star among compact luxury crossover SUVs. Audi argues that the Q5 has the interior of a luxury car, the handling of a sport sedan and the ground clearance of a crossover SUV. Though automotive marketing often tends toward hyperbole, we'd largely have to agree here, as the 2014 Audi Q5 is one of our favorites in the compact luxury crossover SUV class. For 2014, the company would be justified in adding "the appetite of an economy car" to that list of attributes. the 2014 Audi Q5 has a lot going for it. Performance and practicality, two traits that are typically opposing forces when you're talking about an SUV, are both here in ample supply. Along with its snappy acceleration and buttoned-down handling, the sensibly sized Q5 offers plenty of passenger room within its well-trimmed cabin. Cargo capacity isn't as generous as some rivals, but it's still about quadruple what you'd get in a midsize sedan's trunk. All things considered, it's easy to see why the Q5 is a top pick for active single people and small families alike. Standard equipment on the 2.0T Premium includes 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, automatic wipers, roof rails, eight-way power front seats (with four-way lumbar adjustment), a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone climate control, a sliding and reclining 40/20/40-split rear seat, Bluetooth connectivity, Audi's Multi Media Interface (MMI) and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player, an iPod/USB input, an auxiliary audio jack and satellite radio. a power liftgate, auto-dimming and power-folding exterior mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, heated front seats and an auto-dimming interior mirror. The 2014 Audi Q5 2.0T comes standard with all-wheel drive and a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine good for 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. Standard safety equipment for the 2014 Audi Q5 includes stability and traction control, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In government crash tests the Q5 received four (out of five) stars overall, with four stars for frontal and five stars for side crash categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Q5 was awarded the highest rating of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
