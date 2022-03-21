2014 Audi R8

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 7 , 2 2 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8822966

8822966 Stock #: 6949

6949 VIN: WUASUAFG8EN001496

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 6949

Mileage 17,225 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features AWD 7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.