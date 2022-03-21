Menu
2014 Audi R8

17,225 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Taylor Audi

306-347-2834

4.2

4.2

Location

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

17,225KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8822966
  • Stock #: 6949
  • VIN: WUASUAFG8EN001496

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 6949
  • Mileage 17,225 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Email Taylor Audi

775 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8G3

306-347-2834

