2014 Audi S5

163,000 KM

$24,998

+ tax & licensing
$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Audi S5

2014 Audi S5

3.0 Technik LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

2014 Audi S5

3.0 Technik LEATHER SUNROOF AWD

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$24,998

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10286508
  • Stock #: C3131
  • VIN: WAULGBFR0EA008852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

MANY UPGRADES EXCELLNT CONDITION ACCIDENT FREE Our 2014 Audi has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

