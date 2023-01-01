$24,998+ tax & licensing
$24,998
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Audi S5
3.0 Technik LEATHER SUNROOF AWD
Location
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
163,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10286508
- Stock #: C3131
- VIN: WAULGBFR0EA008852
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 163,000 KM
Vehicle Description
MANY UPGRADES EXCELLNT CONDITION ACCIDENT FREE Our 2014 Audi has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Seating
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Convenience
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
7 Speed Automatic with Auto-shift
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9