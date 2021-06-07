+ taxes & licensing
Our 2014 BMW X3 is in excellent condition, presale inspection completed. fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome. Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2014 BMW X3 is an excellent choice for a luxury crossover SUV with wide-ranging talents.Among compact to midsize luxury crossover SUVs, the 2014 BMW X3 stands apart from most rivals. With its superb driving dynamics, spacious and upscale interior accommodations, and solid fuel economy ratings, the X3 is a front runner in this class and definitely one you'll want to check out, particularly if you have a family. BMWs are typically known for providing an engaging experience behind the wheel, and that trait certainly holds up for the X3. While it's not quite as sporty as its smaller sibling, the X1, the X3 still provides much more feedback and entertainment through turns than the average luxury SUV. If you're unsure about the idea of a four-cylinder luxury SUV, the X3 will make you a believer: The xDrive28i version offers plenty of power plus the bonus of great fuel economy. Inside the 2014 BMW X3, you get more of what BMW is known for: impressive quality. We've found that the X3's front seats provide great support for both long road trips and enthusiastic drives on back roads. Materials quality is first class, with understated wooden trim, brushed-metal accents and a general refinement that elevates the cabin ambience. The X3 also lives up to expectations for utility, as its rear seat is roomy and cargo space is competitive.The xDrive28i model comes standard with 18-inch wheels; rear privacy glass; automatic headlights; foglamps; automatic wipers; a power liftgate; auto-dimming mirrors; cruise control; dual-zone automatic climate control; eight-way power front seats with memory functions; a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel; Bluetooth phone connectivity; the iDrive electronics interface; and a 12-speaker sound system with a CD player, HD radio, an iPod/USB audio interface and an auxiliary audio input. The Premium package includes the panoramic sunroof (xDrive28i), keyless ignition/entry, leather upholstery, four-way lumbar support for the front seats, satellite radio, cargo area nets and tie-down points. The Cold Weather package includes heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and heated rear seats. The Technology package gets you a head-up display, a navigation system with a larger main iDrive display, smartphone app integration and the BMW Remote Services emergency communications system. The Driver Assistance package adds front and rear parking sensors and a rearview camera. The 2014 BMW X3 xDrive28i is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 240 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive are standard on all BMW X3s, along with an automatic stop-start system. The latter shuts off the engine when stopped and then starts it when you take your foot off the brake in order to save fuel. antilock disc brakes, automatic brake drying (useful in rainy weather), front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags, active front seat head restraints, stability control and hill descent control. Also standard is the BMW Assist emergency communications system, which provides automatic crash notification and on-demand roadside assistance. front and rear parking sensors, rear- and top-view parking cameras.In crash testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the X3 received the highest possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof strength tests.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
