2014 BMW X3

$19,989 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7208036

7208036 Stock #: P2111

P2111 VIN: 5UXWX9C53E0D28068

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P2111

Mileage 128,800 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Garage door opener Tow Package Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Heated Seats Memory Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Windows Sunroof Exterior tinted windows Roof Rails Security SECURITY ALARM Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD Navigation System Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.