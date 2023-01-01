Menu
2014 BMW Z4

54,272 KM

Details Description Features

$39,986

+ tax & licensing
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep

306-737-4958

sDrive35is

Location

601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4

$39,986

+ taxes & licensing

54,272KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10545972
  • Stock #: PP2383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 54,272 KM

Vehicle Description

Z4 Sdrive35is Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000. Only 54,272 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This BMW Z4 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 8.5" Rr Light Alloy -inc: Star-spoke (Style 295), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* This BMW Z4 Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch Manual -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P225/40R18 Fr/P255/35R18 Rr Run-Flat Perf., Style Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment, power adjustable side bolsters, 2-way manually adjustable thigh support, driver memory w/2 presets for exterior mirror and seat positions.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre in the market for a premium 2-seat roadster, the Z4s dynamic personality, luxurious accommodations and reasonable price point make it a fine candidate to consider.* Stop By Today *For a must-own BMW Z4 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Convertible Hardtop
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

