$39,986+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-737-4958
2014 BMW Z4
sDrive35is
Location
Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
601 Albert St., Regina, SK S4R 2P4
306-737-4958
$39,986
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10545972
- Stock #: PP2383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Stock # PP2383
- Mileage 54,272 KM
Vehicle Description
Z4 Sdrive35is Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-994-7040 for fast answers at your fingertips!KBB.com 10 Best Used Sports Cars Under $30,000. Only 54,272 Miles! Boasts 24 Highway MPG and 17 City MPG! This BMW Z4 delivers a Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded I-6 3.0 L/182 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 18" x 8" Fr/18" x 8.5" Rr Light Alloy -inc: Star-spoke (Style 295), Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch.* This BMW Z4 Features the Following Options *Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 7-Speed Double Clutch Manual -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tracker System, Tires: P225/40R18 Fr/P255/35R18 Rr Run-Flat Perf., Style Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Sport Seats -inc: 10-way power adjustment, power adjustable side bolsters, 2-way manually adjustable thigh support, driver memory w/2 presets for exterior mirror and seat positions.* See What the Experts Say!*As reported by KBB.com: If youre in the market for a premium 2-seat roadster, the Z4s dynamic personality, luxurious accommodations and reasonable price point make it a fine candidate to consider.* Stop By Today *For a must-own BMW Z4 come see us at Crestview Chrysler (Capital), 601 Albert St, Regina, SK S4R2P4. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Windows
Comfort
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Crestview Chrysler Dodge Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.