2014 Buick Enclave

+ taxes & licensing
866-229-5207
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
866-229-5207
+ taxes & licensing
This White Buick Enclave was built to give you peace of mind. It has a AWD Gas V6 3.6L engine with three rows of first-class seating for you and your family. When backing up, a rear vision camera is conveniently displayed on the LCD screen, giving you a heads-up of whats behind you. On cold days you can warm up your Enclave with a remote starter, and you can easily enter the vehicle using the keyless entry pad. While keeping your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road, Bluetooth connectivity has voice recognition that will allow you to make hands-free calls. Now that will impress your friends! Planning on taking a road trip this year? Listen to music with the 6-speaker audio system has a colour touch AM/FM/ SiriusXM radio with a CD player, making long drives more exciting. This vehicle would be an excellent addition for any family! Contact us today to test drive this Buick Enclave Convenience. Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-985-5012 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7