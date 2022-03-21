$23,915+ tax & licensing
2014 Cadillac CTS
Sedan Luxury AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*
Location
Capital GMC Buick Cadillac
4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7
$23,915
- Listing ID: 8914189
- Stock #: 42585A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,670 KM
Vehicle Description
Talk about a luxury vehicle! This White Cadillac CTS Luxurys standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 8-way power front seats with 4-way power lumbar and 4-way manually adjustable head restraints, driver memory, a leather-wrapped manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with multifunction controls, keyless ignition/entry, adaptive remote start, cruise control, universal home remote, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio connectivity, the Cadillac CUE infotainment system with 8-inch color touchscreen display, a 11-speaker Bose premium audio system with active noise cancellation, HD radio, satellite radio capability with a three-month included subscription, rear parking assist, heated and power adjustable outside mirrors with turn signal indicators. The Luxury trim has a Gas V6 3.6L engine and adds adaptive HID headlamps, a Driver Awareness Package with blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning and forward collision alert. WOW! Come down to Capital to test drive this bad boy today! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248
Vehicle Features
