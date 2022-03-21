Menu
2014 Cadillac CTS

121,670 KM

Details Description Features

$23,915

+ tax & licensing
$23,915

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2014 Cadillac CTS

2014 Cadillac CTS

Sedan Luxury AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

2014 Cadillac CTS

Sedan Luxury AWD*LEATHER*SUNROOF*NAV*

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$23,915

+ taxes & licensing

121,670KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8914189
  Stock #: 42585A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42585A
  • Mileage 121,670 KM

Vehicle Description

Talk about a luxury vehicle! This White Cadillac CTS Luxurys standard features include dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, 8-way power front seats with 4-way power lumbar and 4-way manually adjustable head restraints, driver memory, a leather-wrapped manual tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with multifunction controls, keyless ignition/entry, adaptive remote start, cruise control, universal home remote, Bluetooth phone and streaming audio connectivity, the Cadillac CUE infotainment system with 8-inch color touchscreen display, a 11-speaker Bose premium audio system with active noise cancellation, HD radio, satellite radio capability with a three-month included subscription, rear parking assist, heated and power adjustable outside mirrors with turn signal indicators. The Luxury trim has a Gas V6 3.6L engine and adds adaptive HID headlamps, a Driver Awareness Package with blind spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane departure warning and forward collision alert. WOW! Come down to Capital to test drive this bad boy today! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 450-900-3731 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Requires Subscription
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

