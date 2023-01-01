$10,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT EXCELLENT VALUE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 177,000 KM
Vehicle Description
EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS
Our 2014 Chevrolet Cruze lt has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new spark plugs and serpentine belt. Carfax reports Excellent service records and no serious collisions. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged, Aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The impact of the Chevy Cruze can't be underestimated. Introduced in 2011, this small economy sedan has made Chevrolet a brand to consider once more in the compact-car market, as the overall refinement, efficiency and packaging of the Cruze make it a serious rival for the Japanese-brand cars that have dominated the segment for a generation. Points in the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze's favor include a lineup of solid-performing, high-efficiency four-cylinder engines, a sophisticated ride and handling balance, and the car's sharp, non-gimmicky design inside and out. Passenger quarters are a smidge tight for this class, but most consumers will find them adequate. The Cruze also offers an unusually large trunk for a compact sedan. stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side-impact airbags as standard. A front-disc/rear-drum brake setup is standard. Also standard is OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance. In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in the frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength testing. In the small-overlap frontal offset test. keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, a six-way (manual) adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. 1LT upgrades to the 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
