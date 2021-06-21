2014 Chevrolet Cruze

$11,998 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 8 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7367069

7367069 Stock #: P2136

P2136 VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7366724

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 62,800 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Interior Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Additional Features Auto Dimming Mirrors ON-STAR 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.