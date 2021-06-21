Menu
2014 Chevrolet Cruze

62,800 KM

Details

$11,998

+ tax & licensing
Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

1LT LOW KM GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

62,800KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7367069
  • Stock #: P2136
  • VIN: 1G1PC5SB5E7366724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 62,800 KM

Vehicle Description

EXCELLENT VALUE



Our 2014 Chevrolet Cruze has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Put the preconceived notions to bed, because Chevrolet has a quality small car in the form of the 2014 Cruze.The impact of the Chevy Cruze can't be underestimated. Introduced in 2011, this small economy sedan has made Chevrolet a brand to consider once more in the compact-car market, as the overall refinement, efficiency and packaging of the Cruze make it a serious rival for the Japanese-brand cars that have dominated the segment for a generation.Points in the 2014 Chevrolet Cruze's favor include a solid-performing, high-efficiency four-cylinder engines, a sophisticated ride and handling balance, and the car's sharp, non-gimmicky design inside and out and an unusually large trunk for a compact sedan. OnStar, keyless entry, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, air-conditioning, a six-way (manual) adjustable driver seat, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer, full power accessories, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with a CD/MP3 player, satellite radio, USB port and an auxiliary audio jack. 1LT upgrades to the 1.4-liter turbocharged gasoline engine, cruise control and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The Technology package available at the 1LT level brings a rearview camera and the Chevrolet MyLink interface, which bundles a 7-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice control and smartphone integration. stability control, antilock brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags and front and rear side-impact airbags as standard.OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen-vehicle assistance.In government crash testing, the Cruze earned a top five-star rating for overall safety performance, with five stars in the frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Cruze received a top score of "Good" in moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength testing.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Auto Dimming Mirrors
ON-STAR
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

