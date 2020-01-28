2014 Chevrolet Equinox

Offering excellent driving manners, this Chevrolet Equinox is White in color and is equipped with a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L engine. This AWD SUV is compact enough for easy maneuverability yet provides an impressive cargo capacity. With standard options including keyless entry, a drivers seat power lumbar and vertical height adjustment, a Multi-Flex rear seat that slides for an additional 7.9 inches or rear legroom, ABS, Hill hold assist, traction control, OnStar, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary audio input jack, active noise cancellation, rear window defogger, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, rear windshield wiper, and more. Available option includes a color 7 inch touch screen. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-525-5211 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #914248Disclaimer: All prices are plus taxes & include all cash credits & loyalties. See dealer for Details. Dealer Permit # 914248