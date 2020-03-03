Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT

Location

Regina Mazda

600 Broad St, Regina, SK S4R 8H8

306-543-3345

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4794057
  • Stock #: 17410Z
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK4E6117410
Exterior Colour
Champagne Silver Metallic (Silver)
Interior Colour
Jet Black (AFJ)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles. Every one of our used vehicles was traded in at our store. They are all inspected, serviced, and documented. We wont sell junk, we wont try to hide anything about our cars. Most of our vehicles are local one or 2 owner cars.
We price everything for a quick sale because we are a small dealership and do not have a lot of room for used cars. We are also surrounded by the big dealer group stores that bring in vehicles from out of province and sell returned rental cars.

Shop local.
Deal with a store that honestly wants you as a customer and wants to build a long term relationship as your one stop vehicle destination.

Regina Mazda Sales
(306)543-3345

Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
  • Brake/transmission interlock
  • 3.53 Axle Ratio
  • LT exterior appearance package -inc: body-coloured bumpers w/charcoal lowers
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer
  • Defogger, rear window
  • Steering wheel, audio controls
  • Map pockets, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Power windows, express down, all 4 windows
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt -inc: (2) front, (1) rear seat, (1) rear cargo area
  • Glove box, non-locking
  • Antenna, roof mounted
  • Door handles, body colour
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Liftgate, manual rear liftgate, with fixed glass
  • Rocker mouldings, charcoal lower
  • Glass, Solar Ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
  • Glass, deep tinted, rear door, quarter glass and rear glass
  • Roof rails, charcoal
  • Seatbelts, front safety belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
  • Child security rear door locks, power -inc: instrument panel switch
  • Seatbelts, rear, 3-point, all seating positions
  • Air bags, driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact, seat mounted
  • Mirror, inside rearview, manual day/night
  • Sunshades, dual with illuminated vanity mirror
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on instrument panel
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, front reading centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
  • Lighting, ambient lighting on cupholders, centre stack surround and deep centre console
  • Seating, 2-way passenger manual front seat adjusters
  • Cup holders, 2 front in centre console and 2 in rear centre armrest, 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Fascia, body colour with charcoal lower
  • Rear vision camera, display in radio screen
  • Climate control, front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
  • Seating, rear seat armrest -inc: (2) cupholders
  • Seating, rear seating, Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding, 60/40 split folding, 3-position recline
  • All wheel drive, active electronic
  • Battery, 525 CCA with rundown protection
  • Emissions, federal
  • Emissions, federal requirements
  • Engine coolant, Dex Cool extended life
  • Exhaust system, stainless steel, single
  • Fuel, 71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
  • GVWR, 2300 kg (5070 lbs)
  • Suspension system, soft ride suspension
  • Trailer towing, capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC, I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
  • Generator, 120 amp
  • Brake system, power, 4 wheel disc brakes with 4 wheel ABS, panic brake assist and hill hold-assist
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front hi-low with 3 speed variable delay -inc: mist & wash, intermittent rear wiper
  • Speakers, 6 speaker, 80-watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers, front pillar mounted tweeters
  • Chrome accents, grille, headlamps, side windows and liftgate
  • Lighting, halogen composite -inc: automatic exterior lamp control
  • Console, centre, includes armrest, (2) cupholders and concealed storage
  • Instrumentation, speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature and tachometer, outside temperature in radio display
  • Air bags, driver and front passenger dual stage frontal air bags
  • Air bags, side front and rear outboard seating positions, head curtain
  • Passenger sensing system -inc: sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger/child presence detector (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

