2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE
Our Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service , Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Chevy Equinox is a worthy choice for a small crossover SUV, particularly if you're interested in one with a nice highway ride. Since its introduction back in 2010, the Chevrolet Equinox has been one of our favorite small crossover SUVs thanks to its combination of good looks, comfort and practicality. The Equinox's rear seat both reclines and slides back to give second-row occupants first-class legroom.1LT adds heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system that has a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps such as Pandora. Moving up to the 2LT gets you foglights, remote start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a Pioneer sound system with eight speakers. Properly equipped, four-cylinder models will tow up to 1,500 pounds. safety features on the 2014 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle assistance and rearview camera.In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
