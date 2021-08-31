2014 Chevrolet Equinox

$15,998 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 7 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7747959

7747959 Stock #: PT2187

PT2187 VIN: 2GNFLFEK8E6197326

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 89,700 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights tinted windows Roof Rails Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Parking Distance Sensors Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Compass Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folder Rear Seats Convenience Steering Wheel Controls Remote Starter Garage door opener Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Mechanical Block Heater Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors AWD ON-STAR Dual Air Controls 6 Speed Automatic Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.