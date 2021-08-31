Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

89,700 KM

Details

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT LOW KM EXCELLENT CONDITION

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2LT LOW KM EXCELLENT CONDITION

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

89,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7747959
  • Stock #: PT2187
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK8E6197326

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 89,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2LT LOW KM SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE



Our Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service , Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle with no serious collisions. Financing Available on site, Trades Welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Chevy Equinox is a worthy choice for a small crossover SUV, particularly if you're interested in one with a nice highway ride. Since its introduction back in 2010, the Chevrolet Equinox has been one of our favorite small crossover SUVs thanks to its combination of good looks, comfort and practicality. The Equinox's rear seat both reclines and slides back to give second-row occupants first-class legroom.1LT adds heated mirrors, rear privacy glass, roof rack side rails, premium cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a rearview camera and an upgraded audio system that has a 7-inch touchscreen (Chevy's MyLink interface), Bluetooth audio connectivity, voice controls and smartphone integration for Internet radio apps such as Pandora. Moving up to the 2LT gets you foglights, remote start, automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a Pioneer sound system with eight speakers. Properly equipped, four-cylinder models will tow up to 1,500 pounds. safety features on the 2014 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock, stolen vehicle assistance and rearview camera.In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Roof Rails
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Compass
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Block Heater
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

