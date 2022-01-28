Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

136,151 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

866-229-5207

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

LT AWD

Location

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

866-229-5207

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,151KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Stock #: 42185A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 42185A
  • Mileage 136,151 KM

Vehicle Description

Offering excellent driving manners, this Chevrolet Equinox is Silver in color and is equipped with a Gas 4-Cyl 2.4L engine. This AWD SUV is compact enough for easy maneuverability yet provides an impressive cargo capacity. With standard options including keyless entry, a drivers seat power lumbar and vertical height adjustment, a Multi-Flex rear seat that slides for an additional 7.9 inches or rear legroom, ABS, Hill hold assist, traction control, OnStar, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary audio input jack, active noise cancellation, rear window defogger, telescopic steering column, Bluetooth, rear windshield wiper, and more. Available option includes a color 7 inch touch screen. Contact us today to schedule a test drive! Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC I4 VVT DIRECT INJECTION (DI) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

Capital GMC Buick Cadillac

4020 Rochdale Blvd, Regina, SK S4X 4P7

