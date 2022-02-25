Menu
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

145,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2014 Chevrolet Equinox

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2014 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8287551
  • Stock #: P2253
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK0E6267353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE



Our Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Since its introduction back in 2010, the Chevrolet Equinox has been one of our favorite small crossover SUVs thanks to its combination of good looks, comfort and practicality. The Equinox also gets a thumbs-up for its overall ride comfort and the quietness of its cabin. Plus, we like that the Equinox's rear seat both reclines and slides back to give second-row occupants first-class legroom. 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system. Properly equipped, four-cylinder models will tow up to 1,500 pounds. Safety features on the 2014 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. A rearview camera is also Included. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
AWD
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

