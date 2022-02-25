$15,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Equinox
1LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$15,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8287551
- Stock #: P2253
- VIN: 2GNFLFEK0E6267353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 145,000 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE ALL WHEEL DRIVE
Our Chevrolet Equinox has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Welcome aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Since its introduction back in 2010, the Chevrolet Equinox has been one of our favorite small crossover SUVs thanks to its combination of good looks, comfort and practicality. The Equinox also gets a thumbs-up for its overall ride comfort and the quietness of its cabin. Plus, we like that the Equinox's rear seat both reclines and slides back to give second-row occupants first-class legroom. 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that puts out 182 horsepower and 172 pound-feet of torque. six-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel-drive system. Properly equipped, four-cylinder models will tow up to 1,500 pounds. Safety features on the 2014 Chevy Equinox include antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags and side curtain airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar emergency communications system, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. A rearview camera is also Included. In government crash tests, the Equinox received an overall score of four stars out of a possible five. Within that rating, it received four stars for overall frontal crash protection and five stars for overall side protection. In moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash testing conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the Equinox earned a top "Good" rating.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
