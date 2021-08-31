Menu
2014 Chevrolet Impala

137,700 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Chevrolet Impala

2014 Chevrolet Impala

2LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2014 Chevrolet Impala

2LT GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

137,700KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8050657
  • Stock #: P2215
  • VIN: 2G1125S34E9104077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,700 KM

Vehicle Description

2 LT LEATHER EXTRA FEATURES



Our Chevrolet Impala has been through a presale inspection fresh synthetic oil service, transmission flush and service. Carfax reports no collisions, good service records, Financing Available on site trades welcome, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The 2014 Chevrolet Impala is now a fully modern car, with a spacious, well-built cabin, a comfortable ride and a host of new tech features. It deserves consideration if you're shopping for a full-size sedan. The 10th generation of Chevy's big sedan is built on a new platform shared with the Buick LaCrosse and Cadillac XTS. Not only is the 2014 Chevy Impala roomy, it finally has the composed ride and precise steering you expect in a modern sedan. Perhaps more importantly, the new Impala sheds its old personality -- which was about as dynamic as a sweater vest -- for bigger curves, bolder lines and a bit more length. Inside, designers have brought the Chevrolet Impala into the 21st century with a new dash and center stack design, quality materials and a touchscreen infotainment interface now expected of cars in this class. the 2014 Chevrolet Impala's transformation puts it right back in the competition with the rest of the full-size sedan class. Moving up to the LT gets you 18-inch alloy wheels, heated side mirrors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and the MyLink infotainment interface with an 8-inch touchscreen display, Bluetooth streaming audio and an SD card slot. A four-cylinder engine is standard on 1LT models, while the 2LT has the V6. Options on the LT are grouped in packages (and often have to be purchased in combination with one another) and include an upgraded Convenience package with parking sensors, a rearview camera and remote start, and a Safety package with a collision warning system, a lane departure warning system, rear cross-traffic alerts and blind spot monitoring. There's also a Premium Seating package with simulated suede upholstery and seat heaters; a Navigation package that also includes keyless ignition/entry; and a Bose Audio package and Wheel package that fits the car with 19-inch wheels. A 3.6-liter V6 rated at 305 hp and 264 lb-ft of torque, A six-speed automatic transmission. The 2014 Chevrolet Impala's list of standard safety features includes antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front seat side-impact airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. Also standard is GM's OnStar service, which includes automatic crash notification, an emergency assistance button, remote door unlock and stolen vehicle assistance. Rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and forward collision alert system, a lane departure warning system, rear cross traffic alerts and blind spot monitoring. In government crash tests, the 2014 Chevrolet Impala earned a top five-star rating overall, with five stars in front and side crash tests and four stars in rollover tests. In Insurance Institute for High Safety (IIHS) tests the 2014 Chevy Impala earned "Good" ratings in moderate overlap front and side tests.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
SECURITY ALARM
Navigation System
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Remote Starter
Garage door opener
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

