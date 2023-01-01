$31,998+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2LT Z71 PACKAGE
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$31,998
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10167321
- Stock #: PT2564
- VIN: 3GCUKREC4EG549920
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bronze
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PT2564
- Mileage 79,600 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE Our Chevrolet Silverado 2LT Z71 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. NEW Tires all around , New Timing chain and gears and water pump. New Stabilizer bars & links. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to meet every need and budget. Over $5,000 in additional factory installed options.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.