2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

79,600 KM

$31,998

+ tax & licensing
$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 PACKAGE

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2LT Z71 PACKAGE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

79,600KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10167321
  • Stock #: PT2564
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC4EG549920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PT2564
  • Mileage 79,600 KM

Vehicle Description

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ACCIDENT FREE Our Chevrolet Silverado 2LT Z71 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. NEW Tires all around , New Timing chain and gears and water pump. New Stabilizer bars & links. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties available to meet every need and budget. Over $5,000 in additional factory installed options.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Garage door opener
SECURITY ALARM

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
4x4
ON-STAR
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic
Hill Ascent Control

Buy From Home Available

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

