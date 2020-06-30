2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LOCAL ONE OWNER. NON SMOKER.
ASK FOR D.K.
(306)502-4755
Thank you for taking the time to view our selection of great pre-owned vehicles.
Regina Mazda has been locally owned and operated for over 35 years. We continue to carry on the ideals of transparency and integrity. We maintain a friendly and inviting atmosphere, please feel free to stop in or call and talk to one of our friendly salespeople. The coffee is always on.
VIN number and CarProof are always available upon request.
Ask us about our great warranty options! We can set up a warranty that suits your needs and driving to ensure that you get the best value for your dollar.
Vehicle Features
antenna
universal home remote
4-wheel drive
Remote Vehicle Starter System
(6) audio speakers
Rear Vision Camera System
Tire carrier lock -inc: keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition & door
Rear child security locks
Outside mirror chrome caps
5'8" pickup box
Defogger, rear window, electric
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Door handles, chrome
Defogger, windshield and side window
Head restraints, adjustable on driver and front passenger outboard seats
Transfer case, electronic autotrac with rotary dial controls
Alternator, 150 amp
Lights, dual cargo area lamps, cab mounted
Lock control, rear tailgate, key activated
Tailgate and box rail protection cap, top
Tire carrier, outside spare, winch-type
Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster -inc: speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage, oil pressure, tire pressure monitor *Tire pressure monitoring system does not apply to spare tire*
Power outlets, 12V DC, 2 with bench and 3 with bucket seat
Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows
Sunshades, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Axle, rear, 3.08 ratio (REQ: L83 Engine)
Differential, auto locking rear
GVWR, 3266 kg (7200 lbs)
Trailering pkg -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness for an aftermarket trailer brake controller
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
