2014 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Fog Lamps Power Options Power Windows

Power Passenger Seat

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Intermittent Wipers

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Floor mats

Power Outlet Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Windows Rear Defrost

Privacy Glass Powertrain Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer

Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control

A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Conventional Spare Tire

Bluetooth Connection

Smart Device Integration

AIRBAG SYSTEM SEAT PELVIC/THORAX AND HEAD CURTAIN SIDE ROOF RAIL MOUNTED -inc: rollover sensor

AIR BAG RESTRAINT SIDE IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED DRIVER AND RIGHT FRONT PASSENGER -inc: thorax & pelvic protection

ENGINE 6.6L DI V8 DURAMAX DIESEL -inc: dual 730-CCA batteries engine block heater diesel exhaust brake cover for radiator grille & front bumper openings for winter weather

Requires Subscription

