+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
EXCELLENT CONDITION AND SERVICE RECORDS
Our Chevrolet Trax LTZ has been through a recent Saskatchewan safety Inspection. Alberta Vehicle, and a presale inspection. Fresh Full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports no serious collisions, LOW KM. Financing Available on site trades welcome, aftermarket warranties available to fit every need and budget. The all-new 2014 Chevrolet Trax is worth consideration if you're looking for an affordable suburban runabout that's easy to drive, easy to park and has up-to-date technology features. Imagine the perfect 21st-century city vehicle. It would be small enough to fit into that tight parking spot, yet roomy enough to carry your friends, their guitars and a couple of amps. It would also have a raised ride height to let you see around traffic, and its modest fuel consumption would leave plenty of money in your bank account. And while the price tag would be affordable, said vehicle wouldn't skimp on must-have technology like Bluetooth or smartphone integration features. Enter the 2014 Chevrolet Trax, one of the most recent additions to the emerging subcompact crossover SUV class.The Trax slots in below the Equinox in Chevy's crossover lineup. Its overall dimensions are larger than the Chevrolet Sonic, with which it shares its basic platform architecture, but smaller than the compact Cruze sedan. The Trax has a noticeably higher stance than the Sonic along with all-wheel drive, and chunky styling helps it look more like a truck than a car. Its tall body not only provides a wealth of headroom, but it also allows for a taller seating position front and rear, and thus generous legroom. So in spite of its small footprint, the Trax has enough space for four people and their luggage, or even five in a pinch if the backseat occupants are kids. If you're looking for a competitively priced small crossover that doesn't skimp on technology or safety features, the 2014 Chevrolet Trax is certainly one to consider. Automatic headlights, keyless entry, full power accessories, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a fold-flat front passenger seat and a rear cargo cover. Standard electronics features include the Chevrolet MyLink interface with a 7-inch touchscreen and integrated smartphone apps, a rearview camera, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, GM's OnStar telematics, a built-in WiFi hotspot, Siri Eyes Free voice control for iPhones, USB and auxiliary inputs and an AM/FM audio system with six speakers.roof rails, rear privacy glass, cruise control, remote ignition, heated outside mirrors,storage under the front passenger seat, a 110-volt power outlet, satellite radio and the OnStar RemoteLink app.LTZ gets 18-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel. Sun and Sound package with the Bose audio system and a sunroof. Chevrolet Trax comes with a turbocharged 1.4-liter four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The engine produces 138 horsepower and 148 pound-feet of torque.antilock brakes, traction and stability control, front-seat side airbags, front and rear side curtain airbags, and knee airbags for the driver and front passenger, four-wheel disc brakes.A rearview camera is standard on all versions, and the LTZ model adds rear parking sensors.In government crash tests, the 2014 Trax received a top five-star rating overall, with five stars for total frontal impact safety and five stars for total side crash safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Trax its highest possible rating of "Good" in its small-overlap frontal offset, moderate-overlap frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests. The Trax's seat/head restraint design was also rated "Good" for whiplash protection in rear impacts.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9