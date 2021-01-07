Menu
2014 Chrysler 200

118,400 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Chrysler 200

2014 Chrysler 200

LX GUARANTEED APPROVAL

2014 Chrysler 200

LX GUARANTEED APPROVAL

Location

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

118,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6438121
  • Stock #: CBK2963
  • VIN: 1C3CCBAB6EN229944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 118,400 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE AT306-539-0999 FOR AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW



Our Chruysler 200 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Notable for it's smooth ride and composed handling. Handsome cabin furnishings,The LX sedan comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active head restraints and front side airbags. The sedan gets side curtain airbags and the convertible gets front-seat-mounted side airbags with head protection.In government crash tests, the 200 sedan received four out of five stars for overall crashworthiness, along with four stars for frontal-impact crash protection and three stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Chrysler 200 sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The 200 sedan also earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the institute's newer small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering
Intermittent Wipers
Block Heater
Bucket Seats
Split Folder Rear Seats
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

