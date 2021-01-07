2014 Chrysler 200

+ taxes & licensing
Our Chruysler 200 has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Financing available on site, Guaranteed approval, Trades welcome, Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Notable for it's smooth ride and composed handling. Handsome cabin furnishings,The LX sedan comes standard with 17-inch steel wheels, full power accessories, heated mirrors, cruise control, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. antilock brakes, traction and stability control, active head restraints and front side airbags. The sedan gets side curtain airbags and the convertible gets front-seat-mounted side airbags with head protection.In government crash tests, the 200 sedan received four out of five stars for overall crashworthiness, along with four stars for frontal-impact crash protection and three stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Chrysler 200 sedan the highest possible rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests. The 200 sedan also earned a second-best "Acceptable" rating in the institute's newer small-overlap frontal-offset crash test.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
