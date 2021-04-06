Menu
2014 Dodge Challenger

61,054 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Ford Regina

306-526-6421

2014 Dodge Challenger

2014 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 **New Arrival**

2014 Dodge Challenger

SRT8 **New Arrival**

Location

Capital Ford Regina

1201 Pasqua St. N., Regina, SK S4X 4P7

306-526-6421

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

61,054KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6890109
  Stock #: W384B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Header Orange Clearcoat
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # W384B
  • Mileage 61,054 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this vehicle's pictures, features, options and specs, and let us know if you have any questions. Helping find the perfect vehicle FOR YOU is our only priority.P.S...Sometimes texting is easier. Text (or call) 306-400-5340 for fast answers at your fingertips!Dealer License #307287

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Premium Synthetic Seats
Tires: P245/45ZR20 Fr & P255/45ZR20 Rr Performance
Bluetooth Connection
Header Orange Clearcoat
RADIO: UCONNECT 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation System
TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) (STD)
WHEELS: 20" X 9" ALUMINUM (STD)
Requires Subscription
MOPAR INTERIOR APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: MOPAR Premium Floor Mats w/Logo MOPAR Bright Door Sill Guards MOPAR Car Cover
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22X -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 SRT HEMI MDS Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic (W5A580)

