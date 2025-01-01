$35,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Charger
SRT Superbee LOW KM ONE OWNER
2014 Dodge Charger
SRT Superbee LOW KM ONE OWNER
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
$35,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,800 KM
Vehicle Description
SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ONE OWNER ACCIDNET FREE LOW KM Our 2014 Dodge Charger Super Bee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free. Low km. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Here is a rare find Super Bee package with the 6.4 ltr Hemi, Automatic Transmission. 470 HP and 470 ft pound of Torque.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Siman Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Siman Auto Sales
Siman Auto Sales
Call Dealer
306-546-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993