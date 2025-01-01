Menu
Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

Used
81,800KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXGJ8EH180389

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,800 KM

SASKATCHEWAN VEHICLE ONE OWNER ACCIDNET FREE LOW KM Our 2014 Dodge Charger Super Bee has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service. Carfax reports Saskatchewan Vehicle Accident Free. Low km. Financing Available on site. Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. Here is a rare find Super Bee package with the 6.4 ltr Hemi, Automatic Transmission. 470 HP and 470 ft pound of Torque.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

CD Player

5 Speed Automatic

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

