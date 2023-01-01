$16,998+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Charger
SXT ALL WHEEL DRIVE V6 8 SPEED TRANSMISION
Location
Siman Auto Sales
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
- Listing ID: 9502081
- Stock #: P2466
- VIN: 2C3CDXJG0EH339807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,700 KM
Vehicle Description
V6 ALL WHEEL DRIVE 8 SPEED TRANSMISION
Our 2014 Dodge Charger SXT has been through a presale inspection fresh full synthetic oil service, new cabin and engine air filters, New Tires all around, new oil filter housing. Carfax reports no serious collisions. Financing Available on site Trades Encouraged. Aftermarket warranties to fit every need and budget. If you dig the 2014 Dodge Charger's bold styling, wait till you see what else this full-size sedan has to offer. It's a great all-around car at a great price. It's hard to think of something American drivers want that the Charger doesn't have. Interior space? No problem; the Charger's got ample room for 6-footers front and back, though rear headroom can be a bit tight. Ride comfort? The Charger's well-tuned suspension ensures that most impacts barely register in the cabin. Technology? Check out the 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, which is both easy on the eyes and intuitive to operate. Plus, with its all-wheel-drive system makes it viable for snow-belt shoppers. eight-speed automatic returns an impressive 37 mpg on the highway with the V6. And 27 MPG combined city hwy. safety features for the Charger include stability and traction control, antilock disc brakes, front seat side airbags, a driver-side knee airbag, side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. In government crash testing, the 2014 Dodge Charger received a top five-star rating for overall protection, including four stars for frontal impacts and five stars for side impacts. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Charger its highest rating of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength crash tests. SXT adds an eight-speed transmission (optional on SE), heated mirrors, foglamps, remote ignition, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, an eight-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface, Bluetooth audio and phone connectivity, satellite radio and upgraded speakers. With all-wheel drive, the Charger SXT comes standard with 19-inch wheels.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Vehicle Features
