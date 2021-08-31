2014 Dodge Dart

$9,998 + taxes & licensing 1 2 4 , 3 0 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7772676

7772676 Stock #: w206

w206 VIN: 1C3CDFEB9ED695386

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 124,305 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.