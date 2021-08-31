Menu
2014 Dodge Dart

124,305 KM

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
GT WHOLESALE

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

124,305KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7772676
  • Stock #: w206
  • VIN: 1C3CDFEB9ED695386

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,305 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO!



This sporty looking 2014 DODGE DART GT - is a sporty looking locally owned car - that has no major accidents or claims on the Carfax. If you're shopping for an affordable compact sedan, you'll almost certainly run across the 2014 Dodge Dart. One of many capable small cars on the market today, the Dart is notable for its roomy interior, slick audio-entertainment interface and eye-catching style. On the upside, the Dart is a pretty nice car to live with. It features one of the nicer cabins in its class, and the available 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment interface is one of the best you'll find thanks to its ease of use and expansive functionality. Safety scores are excellent. The fuel economy-themed Aero has all the SXT's standard equipment, along with low-rolling-resistance tires (16-inch), the upgraded instrument panel, 8.4-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, leather-wrapped steering wheel, USB port and satellite radio. The Dart GT has all the Aero's standard content (except the low-rolling-resistance tires) and also comes with 18-inch wheels, an even sportier suspension calibration than the Rallye package, different exterior trim, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with four-way power lumbar adjustment), heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control and ambient interior lighting. A version of the Sun/Sound Group with just the sunroof and Alpine audio system is optional on the GT. The Dart Limited has all the GT's equipment but reverts to 17-inch wheels and the Rallye package's suspension tune. It also comes with a sunroof, a navigation system, perforated leather upholstery and chrome exterior trim. The Alpine stereo is a stand-alone option. Both the Limited and GT can be equipped with the Technology Group, which adds xenon headlights with automatic high-beam control, keyless ignition, automatic wipers, rear parking sensors, a blind-spot warning system and a rear cross-traffic alert system. Every 2014 Dodge Dart comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. A rearview camera is available on most trims.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

