+ taxes & licensing
306-546-3993
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9
306-546-3993
+ taxes & licensing
WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO
This 2014 DODGE DART was locally owned. And it has a CLEAN CARFAX, no accidents or claims. The 2014 Dodge Dart offers a lot of space, features and style for the money. If you're shopping for an affordable compact sedan, you'll almost certainly run across the 2014 Dodge Dart. One of many capable small cars on the market today, the Dart is notable for its roomy interior, slick audio-entertainment interface and eye-catching style. The base SE comes equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Dodge DART SE model comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 hp and 148 pound-feet of torque. Every 2014 Dodge Dart comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The 2014 Dodge Dart has responsive handling and well-weighted steering, and overall, it goes around turns with confidence. Almost all trim levels also offer a comfortable ride, making it a good candidate for road trips. The Dodge Dart features one of the nicer cabins in its class.
Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9