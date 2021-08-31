2014 Dodge Dart

$8,998 + taxes & licensing 1 0 , 2 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7834089

7834089 Stock #: w254

w254 VIN: 1C3CDFAA4ED854540

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 10,200 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Dual Air Bags Stability Control Side Air Bags Power Brakes Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Locks Power Seats Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Controls Tachometer SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Block Heater Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Seating Split Folder Rear Seats Additional Features Dual Air Controls Power Gas Pedal 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.