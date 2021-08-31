Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Dodge Dart

10,200 KM

Details Description Features

$8,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

Siman Auto Sales

306-546-3993

Contact Seller
2014 Dodge Dart

2014 Dodge Dart

SE WHOLESALE

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Dodge Dart

SE WHOLESALE

Location

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

306-546-3993

  1. 7834089
  2. 7834089
  3. 7834089
  4. 7834089
  5. 7834089
  6. 7834089
  7. 7834089
  8. 7834089
  9. 7834089
  10. 7834089
  11. 7834089
  12. 7834089
  13. 7834089
  14. 7834089
Contact Seller

$8,998

+ taxes & licensing

10,200KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7834089
  • Stock #: w254
  • VIN: 1C3CDFAA4ED854540

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10,200 KM

Vehicle Description

WHOLESALE DIVISION - PLEASE CONTACT JENN RICE @ 306-539-0999 FOR MORE INFO



This 2014 DODGE DART was locally owned. And it has a CLEAN CARFAX, no accidents or claims. The 2014 Dodge Dart offers a lot of space, features and style for the money. If you're shopping for an affordable compact sedan, you'll almost certainly run across the 2014 Dodge Dart. One of many capable small cars on the market today, the Dart is notable for its roomy interior, slick audio-entertainment interface and eye-catching style. The base SE comes equipped with 16-inch steel wheels, power windows, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a height-adjustable front seats, cloth upholstery, a folding rear seat and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Dodge DART SE model comes with a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 160 hp and 148 pound-feet of torque. Every 2014 Dodge Dart comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, front and rear side airbags, side curtain airbags and front knee airbags. The 2014 Dodge Dart has responsive handling and well-weighted steering, and overall, it goes around turns with confidence. Almost all trim levels also offer a comfortable ride, making it a good candidate for road trips. The Dodge Dart features one of the nicer cabins in its class.



Siman Auto Sales is large enough to make a difference but small enough to care. We are family owned and operated, and have been proudly serving Saskatchewan car buyers since 1998. We offer on site financing, consignment, automotive repair and over 90 preowned vehicles to choose from.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Block Heater
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Split Folder Rear Seats
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Siman Auto Sales

2008 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 178,700 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2012 Toyota Corolla ...
 205,500 KM
$9,989 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Titan SV...
 183,400 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

Siman Auto Sales

1810 2 Ave N, Regina, SK S4R 0X9

Call Dealer

306-546-XXXX

(click to show)

306-546-3993

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory