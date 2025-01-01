Menu
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
Odometer: 162,880 km
Price: $11,990+taxes
Financing Available

WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Excellent Service History

Highlight Features:-
-7 Seater
-Power Windows
-Power Locks-
-Air Conditioning
-Fm Radio
-Power side mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.

Financing Available

Welcome to WOW CARS Family!

We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.

Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

162,880 KM

Details Description

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12959520

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

639-590-7118

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,880KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER456289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 162,880 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
Odometer: 162,880 km
Price: $11,990+taxes
Financing Available


WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Excellent Service History


Highlight Features:-
-7 Seater
-Power Windows
-Power Locks-
-Air Conditioning
-Fm Radio
-Power side mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.


Financing Available


Welcome to WOW CARS Family!


We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.


Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wow Cars

Wow Cars

1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2

$11,990

Wow Cars

639-590-7118

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan