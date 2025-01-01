$11,990+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
639-590-7118
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
162,880KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER456289
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 162,880 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SE
Odometer: 162,880 km
Price: $11,990+taxes
Financing Available
WOW Factors:-
-Certified and mechanical inspection
-No Accidents
-Excellent Service History
Highlight Features:-
-7 Seater
-Power Windows
-Power Locks-
-Air Conditioning
-Fm Radio
-Power side mirrors
-Cruise Control and much more.
Financing Available
Welcome to WOW CARS Family!
We feel delighted to welcome you to WOW CARS. Our prior most priority is the satisfaction of the customers in each aspect. We deal with the sale/purchase of pre-owned Cars, SUVs, VANs, and Trucks. Our main values are Truth, Transparency, and Believe.
Visit WOW CARS Today at 1800 Winnipeg Street Regina, SK S4P1G2, or give us a call at (639) 528-8II8.
Wow Cars
1800 Winnipeg St, Regina, SK S4P 1G2
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan